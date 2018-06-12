Drake Spotted Leaving Late Night Dinner Date With Sexy Mystery Woman

Drake is at it again! The rapper was spotted leaving a dinner date in the wee hours of the morning with a curvaceous mystery woman on June 12! Is Drizzy off the market? And, who is this bombshell?

Hollywood’s most notorious and eligible bachelor, Drake, 31, continues to keep us guessing! Drizzy was photographed leaving a Toronto restaurant around 2 AM with a mystery woman on June 12. He’s pictured walking behind the stunning female, whose assets are quite hard to miss in the snap (as seen below). But, who is she? And, is Drizzy of the market?

While the woman’s identity has yet to be confirmed, a new report claims to know who she is. She is allegedly named Zmeena Orr, a stripper, according to Bossip, which provides her apparent Instagram page. As for her line of work? — Orr’s an “artist, travel queen, and model,” according to the Instagram bio.

Orr, who has allegedly admitted to buying her best assets, has quite the presence on Instagram. Her Instagram page (according to the site) is notoriously known for twerking videos and other sultry images/footage. Orr is reportedly an actress and singer.

Drake‘s latest outing came after he was at the center of an alleged love child scandal. Long story short, Pusha T, 41, ignited a feud with Drizzy when he claimed on a new diss track that Drizzy Drake has a lovechild with a French woman named Sophie Brussaux, a former porn star. Rumors that Drake allegedly fathered Brussaux’s child first surfaced in May 2017, after she came forward and claimed she was pregnant with his baby.

While there is no concrete proof (as of yet) that Drake fathered a child in secret, he was photographed in Amsterdam with Brussaux just four months before she alleged that he got her pregnant during that trip.

At the time, Drake did not deny sleeping with Brussaux. However, he was was adamant that he was not the father. His rep told HollywoodLife that the hookup was a “one-time thing” and that Drake “used protection,” so he “knows it’s not his child.” — Either way, it looks like Drizzy isn’t letting anything tie him down these days.