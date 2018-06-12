Donald Trump Slams Robert De Niro As Having ‘Low IQ’ After F-Bomb Diss & Twitter Goes Wild

If you thought Donald Trump was going to let Robert De Niro get away with his f-bomb at the Tony’s, you are mistaken. POTUS clapped back with a pretty harsh diss, and Twitter is losing it. See their reactions here!

Another day, another celebrity vs. Donald Trump feud. This time, it’s Robert De Niro. At the 72nd annual Tony Awards on June 11, the Casino actor yelled out “f**k Trump,” and like expected, POTUS is not happy. “Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night, and truly believe he may be ‘punch-drunk,'” Donald Trump responded. “I guess he doesn’t realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!” Donald continued.

While Trump’s clapback is not out of the norm for him, Twitter is furious. “If Donald Trump is going to insult Robert De Niro’s intelligence, he probably should learn how to spell ‘too,'” one user said pointing out the fact that POTUS wrote “to many shots” instead of “too.” Yikes! “I watched Robert De Niro too, and as a doctor I can emphatically say that he has much greater mental faculties than you do on your best day, Mr. President,” another fan said.

Just wait until Robert De Niro plays the role of Mueller when the movie comes out about your crimes of treason and collusion. — aktommy (@aktommy) June 12, 2018

If Donald Trump is going to insult Robert De Niro’s intelligence, he probably should learn how to spell “too”. — Denizcan Grimes (@MrFilmkritik) June 12, 2018

I watched Robert De Niro too, and as a doctor I can emphatically say that he has much greater mental faculties than you on your best day, Mr. President. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 12, 2018

However, the wildest reaction of all has to be from a fan who said, “Just wait until Robert De Niro plays the role of Mueller when the movie comes out about your crimes of treason and collusion.” Of course, this user is referring to former FBI Director Robert Mueller and the Special Counsel investigation on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and any Russian interference. After all, Robert has played a lot of roles that are based on real life! See the tweets above!