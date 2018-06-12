Dennis Rodman Mocked After He Breaks Down On CNN After Trump Meets With Kim Jong Un

Dennis Rodman got extremely emotional on CNN when talking about the backlash he’s gotten for his controversial relationships with Trump and Kim Jong Un. But, Twitter had no sympathy. See the wild fan reactions here!

Believe it or not, Dennis Rodman, 57, is very involved in politics. The former NBA star appeared on CNN on June 11 after President Donald Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the first time ever. During his appearance, Dennis, who happened to be wearing a Make America Great Again hat, opened up on the criticism he’s received for his efforts to try and bring the US and North Korea together. However, things took an unexpected turn when Dennis began to cry. He explained that President Obama “didn’t even give [him] the time of day,” when he suggested he had a solution that would fix America’s relationship with Korea. “I asked him, I said ‘I have something to say from North Korea,’ and he just brushed me off,'” Dennis explained to host Chris Cuomo.

“But, that didn’t deter me. I still kept going back. Kept going back. I showed my loyalty and my trustworthiness to this country. I said to everybody, ‘the door will open,'” Dennis continued. For those of you who don’t know, Dennis has formed quite a strong relationship with Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump. In fact, Kim has become a huge fan of Dennis, and he’s become one of the only Americans welcome in Korea. But, his fans haven’t exactly given him a pat on the back. “When I said those damn things, when I went home I got so many death threats,” Dennis continued. “I knew it. I was the only one. I never had no one to hear me. No one to see me. But I took those bullets, I took all of that. Everybody came at me and I’m still standing. And today is a great day for everybody, Singapore, Tokyo, China, a great day,” Dennis said emotionally in regards to the fact that the day he predicted has finally come.

Dennis Rodman's crying on CNN? Seriously? What's next? A puppet show followed by Gary Busey cosplaying as Klinger from M*A*S*H? This is all such a shit show. — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) June 12, 2018

I just listened to Dennis Rodman speak for 10 minutes on the #TrumpKimSummit. Why do I feel like I just ran a marathon backwards? — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 12, 2018

I just watched Dennis Rodman cry on live television about facilitating a historic meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un. Read that sentence again. — J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) June 12, 2018

While it was certainly hard to watch Dennis break down, Twitter was NOT here for his tears. Take a look at the clip and more tweets above!