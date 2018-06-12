11 Stars Who Looked Sexy Playing Home-Wreckers On-Screen: Taylor Swift & More

Taylor Swift steals Jennifer Nettles’ man in the music video for ‘Babe’! Check out these other celebs who have played some sexy cheating ladies on film & screen!

Taylor Swift‘s husband-stealing character in the music video of Babe makes being bad look so, so sexy. But she’s not the only celebrity playing a home-wrecking character who gets involved with a taken gentlemen. Let’s take Kerry Washington‘s character in Scandal. Not only is she sleeping with a married man, he’s literally the president of the United States. Like, he has nuclear launch codes! And of course, who could forget Kate Winslet and Patrick Wilson‘s steamy romance in Little People? Their chemistry is through the roof in this dark drama. Check out all of your favorite celebs who have played home-wrecking characters in our gallery above!

Of course, when it comes to portraying sexy affairs, what show is better than The Affair? Ruth Wilson and Dominic West literally can’t help themselves to pursuing their extramarital tryst in the show — even though they’re both married (although very unhappily). And while Jon Hamm‘s character Don Draper manages to cheat on his wife Betty (played by January Jones) several times, the tables are somewhat turned when Don is in his second marriage and he ends up cheating on wife number two with Betty. No one was able to predict that coming — not even the most die-hard of Mad Men fans!

However, the ultimate home-wrecker character goes to none other than Alex Forrest from Fatal Attraction. Not only does she get involved with a married man, she becomes obsessed with him and winds up basically ruining his life. Glenn Close steals every scenes she’s in within the masterpiece suspense that tells how an unchecked affair can get deeply out of hand. All in all, these ladies know how to make being a home-wrecked look so scintillating!