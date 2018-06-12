Most Gorgeous & Humongous Engagement Rings Of All Time — Ariana Grande, Kim K & More

With Ariana Grande’s recent engagement, we thought we would take a look at some of the biggest and best engagement rings of all time — see pics below!

The news broke that Ariana Grande was engaged to SNL’s Pete Davidson on June 11, by Us Weekly, but we may have actually gotten a first look at Ari’s ring as she performed on June 2 in Wango Tango in Los Angeles. Her ring is absolutely gorgeous, and HUGE! We are taking a look at the biggest and best engagement rings ever in the gallery attached! Kim Kardashian had a beautiful 20-carat emerald cut diamond worth over $4 million dollars that was designed by Lorraine Schwartz. This was actually a second engagement ring from Kanye West, even bigger than her first, 15-carat ring. Unfortunately, the ring was stolen when she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October 2016.

Beyonce‘s ring From Jay Z, also designed by Lorraine, is an 18-carat flawless emerald cut diamond ring that costs approximately $5 million. Duchess Kate Middleton wears the late Princess Diana‘s engagement ring. It’s a 12-carat sapphire ring surrounded by diamonds. Since it’s been in the royal family for decades, the ring is priceless. It’s so beautiful and unique.

The newest royal, Meghan Markle‘s ring is made of a center cushion cut diamond from Botswana, flanked by two smaller diamonds from Princess Diana’s personal collection. The ring is approximately 6.5 carats total. See tons more rings in our gallery, including the massive diamonds worn by Ciara, Cardi B, Paris Hilton, Lea Michele and more! Maybe you’ll get some inspo for your own ring!