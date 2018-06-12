Angelina Jolie At Risk Of Losing Physical Custody Of Kids To Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s custody battle rages on! The exes reached a temporary custody agreement, according to new reported docs, which state that Brad can see the kids, all but Maddox. And, could Angie lose primary custody?

Angelina Jolie, 43, and Brad Pitt, 54, have reached a temporary custody agreement, according to new court documents obtained by Us Weekly. The actress is also in danger of losing primary custody of all six kids — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9 — to Pitt, if she doesn’t ensure that they have a good relationship with their father. She’s in London filming the sequel to Maleficent and Brad is going to get plenty of summer time with the kids across the pond.

The Superior Court of Los Angeles County ruled that the six children “not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them,” and that “it is critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship” with both parents. The court stated that the kids “are safe with their father.” However, Maddox is allowed to go with either parent because of his age, according to the docs.

Here’s how the temporary “summer” custody agreement will go, (via the court docs):

Jolie and Pitt were ordered to conduct a phone call between them, their children and two psychologists “to explain the summer schedule.” Pitt will have physical custody of the minor children (except Maddox) for four hours a day from June 8-17 in London, where the Jolie rents a home during filming. Pitt must spend time with each child at least twice during the 10-day period, with one of the psychologists present. Jolie will not be present during Pitt’s time with his children.

Pitt will then have custody of the minor children for 10 hours each day from June 27-July 1 with the other psychologist present. He also has custody for four hours a day from July 8-14. When he returns to LA, Pitt will have custody of the kids from July 21-29. He is responsible for returning them back to Jolie in London on July 29, and, he must pay for their transportation. Pitt will have custody again from August 11 until the next scheduled court hearing on August 13.

The Maleficent actress must provide Pitt with “each of the minor children’s personal cellphone numbers so that [he] may text them,” according to the documents. She cannot supervise the text exchanges.

Brad and Angie split in September 2016; She filed for divorce after an alleged incident on a private plane was the supposed last straw. After a messy divorce and custody battle throughout 2017, the pair later decided to seal their court docs to settle their issues out of the public eye. Now, the exes amicably (we hope) co-parenting their six children. While there’s been reports of both stars dating other people, nothing has been confirmed. Brad’s rep had no comment on the custody situation.