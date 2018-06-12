Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: Why Friends & Family Suspect A Secret, Summer Wedding

Just a month after pregnancy rumors started, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s loved ones are convinced they’re getting married — and soon. We have the exclusive details on why they think so, here.

The sun is shining, the birds are chirping, and Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are more in love than ever! So why not get married this summer? Their friends and family are convinced that a summer wedding is actually happening, a source close to Gwen told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, and they think that the couple have been hinting at it for awhile. So exciting!

“Gwen family and friends are buzzing right now, because she’s been dropping hints that she and Blake have a big announcement coming,” the source told us. “She’s been teasing that they have a big secret they’re getting ready to share and everyone’s convinced they’re going to have a surprise wedding this summer. Gwen’s told her family and friends to block off some dates for a big party at Blake’s place in Oklahoma this summer. She hasn’t said it’s a wedding, but a lot of her friends are convinced that’s what’s happening.”

How amazing would that be? Fans have been waiting breathlessly for the pair to get married since, well, they confirmed their relationship. The Voice coaches are madly in love, and they always look so happy when they’re out together with Gwen’s three young sons. There’s nothing standing in their way. In fact, Gwen’s family wants this to happen ASAP, according to the source!

“[Her family] adores Blake and Gwen together, they told us. “It’s harsh, but the truth is that even her family likes him a million times more than they ever liked Gavin [Rossdale, Gwen’s ex-husband]. They can see how committed Blake is to Gwen. He’s tried and true and exactly what she needs, so they’re hoping he’ll officially become family this summer.” Aww!