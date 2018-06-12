Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Celebrate Their Shocking Engagement With Secret Disneyland Trip

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson shocked everyone with the news of their engagement after only a few weeks of dating! The couple headed to Disneyland to celebrate & looked happier than ever!



Well that was fast… after news broke of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson‘s engagement, the couple celebrated the best way possible — a trip to Disneyland! Ariana, 24, took to her Instagram story to put their happiness on display, with videos of she and Pete, also 24, giggling mid-ride, captioning one “Full mood,” and another, “Another take. I really like this one.” One other video was posted, then deleted, maybe because of Ariana’s raunchy caption! In the clip, Pete was screaming on a ride, and Ari wrote, “when i get on top.” WHOA, baby!

The Disneyland Celebrities Instagram page also found footage of the couple getting off a rollercoaster, and like the gentleman he is, Pete reached back his hand to help Ari off the ride! Chivalry isn’t dead! Us Weekly broke on Monday that multiple sources revealed the couple was engaged, after just weeks of dating. While the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer hasn’t confirmed the engagement, some of her tweets have hinted that the rumors are true! Ari responded to a tweet calling her “Mrs. Davidson,” writing, “crying,” and then another fan wrote, “I hope he knows he is maRRYING US AS WELL” and she replied, “HAHAHAHAHAHH HES BEEN BRIEFED.”

Someone who isn’t so thrilled is Ariana’s ex Mac Miller, who she dated for 2 years, before ending things post-Coachella this year. “Mac is devastated that Ariana may have become engaged to her new boyfriend, he doesn’t want to believe it,” a source told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. Similarly, Pete is just getting out of a long relationship, himself! Just days before it was revealed he was dating Ariana, Pete told Complex he also broke up with his girlfriend of three years, Cazzie David. Clearly, these two move super fast, as just one week after dating, Pete got not one, but two tattoos dedicated to Ariana — her initials and her signature bunny ears logo. Regardless, we hope these two are happy and wish them the best!