Ariana Grande Confirms Engagement: Assures Fans Pete Knows Marrying Her Means Marrying Them

It’s true…Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande are engaged! While replying to fan comments on June 11, the singer confirmed that her man knows what he’s getting into by marrying her, which was her first public acknowledgment of their future together. Check it out!

Ariana Grande cryptically tweeted about her love for her fans amidst news breaking of her engagement to Pete Davidson, and it led to a back and forth where she confirmed that the rumors are totally true. “I hope he knows he is marrying US AS WELL,” one fan responded to Ari’s tweet, referencing the close bond she has with her Arianators. Ariana wrote back, assuring the fan that Pete is well aware of what he’s getting himself into. “HAHAHAHAAHHAAHH HES BEEN BRIEFED,” she said.

This was Ariana’s first acknowledgment of the exciting news, although it was all but verbally confirmed a bit beforehand when photos surfaced of her wearing a massive diamond ring on her left hand. The whole thing has been quite a whirlwind, as Ariana just ended things with Mac Miller in early May, and Pete broke up with longtime love, Cazzie David, just before that. The SNL star and “No Tears Left To Cry” singer were first reported to be “casually dating” at the end of May, but things moved quickly, and Us Weekly revealed on June 11 that the lovebirds broke their engagement news during Robert Pattinson’s birthday party two days earlier.

Fans were totally shocked when the story came out, but Ariana’s loyal followers obviously flooded her with love and support. One even referred to her as Mrs. Davidson, to which she responded, “crying.” She also gushed that she’s “so happy. and excited” in another tweet.

HAHAHAHAHAHH HES BEEN BRIEFED — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 12, 2018

crying — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 12, 2018

Ariana and Pete may be moving fast, but when you know, you know….right?! Apparently, they’re in no rush to walk down the aisle, according to Us Weekly, but “are looking forward to a very long engagement together.”