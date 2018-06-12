Angelina Jolie’s ‘Emotional’ Over Brad Pitt’s Increase In Custody Of Their 6 Kids: Why She’s ‘Worried’

Brad Pitt is going to start seeing his kids a lot more this year, thanks to a judge’s new ruling. Now a source is EXCLUSIVELY revealing how Angelina Jolie is coping with the news.

Angelina Jolie, 43, is going to be spending less time with her six kids this summer, and a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife how she feels about that. On June 12, news broke that a judge involved in the Oscar-winner’s divorce from Brad Pitt, ruled that the 54-year-old must be allowed to spend more time with their children. In fact, in court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the Superior Court of Los Angeles County ruled that, “not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them.” So Brad must be allowed to see, text and spend more time with each of his children, without his ex being present.

That doesn’t mean that Angelina won’t miss, and worry about Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12 and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9, as they bond with their dad after spending so much time with her. Our source claims, “Angelina is emotional and concerned over Brad’s increase in custody and the time he will be spending with their children this summer. It has been a rough year for all of them so she is worried about what is best for them constantly. She has no more choice in the matter, so she feels a bit helpless, and a loss of control.”

But the judge in this case wasn’t playing. In fact, if she doesn’t play ball Angelina (who filed for divorce from the actor in September 2016) could lose primary custody of their kids, according to the court documents. “If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt],” according to documents obtained by The Blast.

In other words, Angelina – who is shooting Maleficent 2 in London this summer – has no choice in the matter. Our source says, “Angelina is trying to make the best of it and wants them to have stability and structure. However, she still struggles whenever the kids are away from her, even when they are with their father. It is difficult for her to be away from the kids, but she is working a lot this summer too so she has no choice but to go along with the judge’s orders and have faith that the kids time with Brad will be safe and good for them.”