‘AGT’ Singer Courtney Hadwin Scores Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer After Epic Performance

‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant Courtney Hadwin shocked judges when she put on an unforgettable performance of ‘Hard to Handle’ and it won her the golden buzzer from Howie Mandel. Check it out!

Incredible! America’s Got Talent contestant Courtney Hadwin, 13, took to the stage on the June 12 episode with a shy and sweet manner before totally surprising everyone with what seemed like an out-of-character intense and energetic performance of the 1968 song “Hard to Handle”. The young talent performed some dance moves with strong and powerful vocals that set her apart from any other contestant. After looks of awe and smiles from all three judges as well as Tyra Banks, Courtney got a standing ovation. It didn’t end there either. Judge Howie Mandel was so impressed by what he just saw that he awarded Courtney the golden buzzer for the live shows! The amazing teen was brought to tears with the happy news.

Courtney’s eye-catching performance wasn’t the only memorable moment of the episode. A contestant named Sethward also made headlines for his incredibly awkward audition. He came out dressed like a caterpillar and began tumbling off the stage before representing a metamorphosis by stripping down and turning into a caterpillar with a big hole in his crotch area. The odd performance of sorts got turned down by all three judges, of course, and Sethward was on his way.

With unforgettable moments such as these already, the rest of the season is sure to be interesting. As always, there’s a lot of talented (and not so talented) people that audition on the show and it proves to be entertaining each year. We can’t wait to continue watching and find out what’s yet to come. We also can’t wait to see how Courtney progresses! What a talent!