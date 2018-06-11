Jordan Kimball: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 14 ‘Villain’

Jordan Kimball has already made quite a name for himself on ‘The Bachelorette’ by stirring up some drama. Get up to speed on all things Jordan before the next episode!

1. Jordan already been dubbed The Bachelorette “villain” of the season. Every season, there’s a “villain” of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor. It looks like Jordan, 26, is getting that honor. During the premiere, fans began tweeting about Jordan. One fan wrote, “Jordan is like the combination of 5 ‘villains’ from the previous seasons morphed into one person!” Another tweeted, “Ugh fact that Jordan is the villain in this season ugh i cannot! He irks my SOUL!!!” From the beginning, he started rubbing the other contestants the wrong way when talked about his fashion choices on night one. He also criticized the guys who only wore a button-down blazer, slacks, and loafers with no socks. That was just the beginning.

2. He’s a model. Jordan has posed for a number of photo shoots and publications. He was on the cover of John Craig magazine as well. Despite not being on the best terms with the guys, Jordan has impressed host Chris Harrison. “Think of Ben Stiller’s character in Zoolander. He’s a model, and he’s all about the model life. You’ll learn a lot about the model life — the pitfalls and the hurdles,” Chris told PEOPLE. “And Jordan wears underwear to a rose ceremony. He’s a very confident, good-looking guy, but he’s also very much a model.”

3. Jordan went to great lengths to get some one-on-one time with Becca. During the second episode of season 14, Jordan decided to strip down to his underwear — revealing those abs — to steal some time with Becca. After this ballsy move, the guys started debating whether or not Jordan was on the show for the right reasons.

4. His fellow contestants accuse him of coming on the show to boost his modeling career. The tension between the guys and Jordan is only going to get worse. At one point, Jordan lashes out at one of the guys. “It’s funny you think I’m a joke because guess what? Attached to me is professionality, is my face. So if you want to try and wreck my image, it’s actually pretty serious,” Jordan says.

5. He’s a very active runner. So this is how Jordan gets that bod. He enjoys kayaking and running, according to his ABC bio. His personal best mile time is 4.24. Holy smokes!