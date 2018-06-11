Andreas Perez: 5 Things To Know About Motorbike Rider, 14, Who Tragically Died After Terrible Crash

Andreas Perez has tragically passed away after a terrible crash during a race in Montmeló, Spain, on June 10. He was only 14 years old. Here’s what you need to know about the young racer who died far too soon.

1. Andreas Perez was injured in a crash at a Spanish Moto3 race in Spain. The horrific accident during the race involved multiple vehicles at the Circuit Barcelona de Catalunya, according to Motorsport.com. Andreas was immediately treated at the scene for his injuries and then airlifted to the hospital. He was later pronounced brain dead.

2. He suffered very serious brain damage as a result of the crash. Andreas was a member of the Avintia Academy team, which released a statement soon after his tragic passing. “Andreas Perez was admitted to hospital with very serious brain damage and soon afterwards he was diagnosed with brain death,” the statement read, according to Motorsport.com. “Even though his heart continued to beat and despite many efforts, the doctors could do nothing to save his life. Andreas could not win this race.”

3. He had just made his racing debut the year before. He raced in the Jerez and Valencia rounds in the Spanish Moto3 series. He raced in a number of events, including the European Talent Cup.

4. Andreas isn’t the first rider to suffer fatal injuries at the venue. In 2016, rider Luis Salom died after crashing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, according to Marca.com. He was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery, but his injuries were far too severe. Luis was just 24 years old when he died.

5. One of Andreas’ racing rivals posted a tribute to the 14-year-old after his sudden death. “Rest in peace, ANDREAS! very unfair sometimes our sport taking a talent of 14 years! A lot of strength to the family!” Jorge Martin Almoguera tweeted.