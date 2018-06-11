NBA Awards: Travis Scott To Perform & Anthony Anderson To Host At 2018 Show

The second annual NBA Awards taps Travis Scott to perform, with comedian and actor, Anthony Anderson taking over hosting duties! Here’s what we know about the 2018 NBA Awards!

Travis Scott, 26, is slated to perform at the 2018 NBA Awards, the league announced on June 11. The Grammy-nominated rapper will take the stage with his hits, “Butterfly Effect” and “Goosebumps” at Barker Hanger in LA. “Meanwhile, Anthony Anderson, 47, will host the second annual awards show, following Drake‘s stand-out gig last year. The NBA Awards will air on TNT at 9 PM ET on June 25.

The NBA Awards will honor all of the league’s top performers from the 2017-18 NBA season, including the exclusive unveiling of the Kia NBA MVP, Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Kia NBA Rookie of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award, among others.

Hall of Fame basketball player and four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Dikembe Mutombo, 51, will receive the Sager Strong Award, presented annually to an individual who has been a trailblazer while exemplifying courage, faith, compassion and grace. He will receive a colorful suit jacket, the kind of attire Sager was known for rocking on the court during his years on air before dying of leukemia.

The star-studded show will feature current and former NBA players, coaches and celebrity presenters throughout the night. The Sports Emmy Award-winning Inside the NBA studio team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal will be integrated throughout the show.