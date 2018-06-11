‘The Bold Type’ season 2 premieres June 12, and the cast is ready to explore so many important issues in the episodes to come. The cast opens up in this EXCLUSIVE video about the storylines they’re excited about.

The Bold Type will kick off season 2 on June 12 with a two-hour premiere on Freeform. Your favorite girls Jane, Kat, and Sutton are back once again. The first season became an instant TV classic, and the cast is psyched for what’s ahead in season 2. “I personally am super excited to see Kat explore her identity and her history,” Aisha Dee (Kat) says in our EXCLUSIVE video. Sutton’s journey as a rising star in the fashion department will give her a chance to speak her mind more than she did in season 1. “Sutton has some really awesome moments I think using her voice a lot more than she did in the first season,” Meghann Fahy reveals.

So what does this mean for her relationship with Richard? Well, get ready, Suttard fans. There are big changes ahead. “The corporate landscape is shifting, so there’s a possibility that they could be together,” Sam Page says. There’s a new policy going into place at Scarlet that allows employees to date as long as they sign a consent agreement.

There are a number of topics the cast is really excited to dive into this season. “I’m really excited about the conversation of race that we’re having this season,” Stephen Conrad Moore (Oliver) says. Melora Hardin (Jacqueline) adds, “I love that we’re talking about body confidence. All women of all shapes and sizes should be comfortable.”

Katie Stevens knows that expectations are high about season 2. “We had all of the really amazing topics of last season,” she says. “I think we almost have a responsibility to do it again and to do it just as well if not better.”