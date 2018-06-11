‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Kailyn Reveals She’d Rather Date Women Than Men

Before Kailyn went to court with Lux’s dad — during the June 11 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’ — she admitted that she’d rather date women than men. Find out why, here!

Kailyn Lowry doesn’t have a preference when it comes to dating men or women, but during the June 11 episode of Teen Mom 2, she did say that she’d rather be with a female right now. While preparing for her new podcast, Kailyn talked about wanting to stay away from men. “Are you looking for a girl or are you looking for a guy?” one of the producers (J.C.) asked Kailyn, to which she replied, “No, I don’t have a preference. Well, I think that a girl would [understand] me more. Like, they have more patience and whatever. But I also compare everybody to Chris [Lopez], and right now, every man is like Chris — I want nothing to do with them.” Kailyn further explained that she was with women before Chris, but right now, she just “wants to stay far away” from the male species. Sadly, she wasn’t able to do that for very long because she was quickly forced to face Chris in court, as he requested an emergency custody hearing for baby Lux. Even though he hadn’t been in the baby’s life very much, following Lux’s birth, Chris managed to get supervised visits with the baby. And Kailyn was furious about it.

Chelsea also faced off with her ex in court, after Adam requested his child support payments be lowered. During a mediation session inside the courthouse, Adam revealed that he doesn’t have a bank account, doesn’t own a car, doesn’t have a job and doesn’t pay his bills. He claims he can’t find a job because of the bad reputation he’s gotten from being on the show. Nothing was settled during Chelsea and Adam’s mediation, but she and her friend Chelsey had a good laugh afterwards, when Chelsea revealed everything she had learned about her ex.

Later, Leah got a surprising call from Jeremy during the twins’ birthday party. He wanted to apologize to her about previously saying that he regretted having a child with her. He said he had a realization recently that Leah was doing a lot better than she was when they were together, and he’s grateful for everything she’s doing for their daughter. Leah thought it was sweet and she accepted his apology. Leah thought he was going to ask her to get back together, but he didn’t do that — at least, not yet.

Meanwhile, Briana returned to work and had a hard time enrolling Stella into daycare. Well, the enrollment part went smoothly, but Briana cried after dropping Stella off at the place for the first time.

And finally, Jenelle took a birthday vacation with all of her kids, where David surprised her with tickets to see Cardi B. He said he tried to get her Kesha tickets, but they were sold out. Later, when the kids started acting up, Jenelle and David began freaking out. They refused to let Kaiser go to the bathroom, even though he told them he had to poop. And then, when they were heading home, David asked Jenelle to turn the cameras in their car off. Unbeknownst to him, she forgot to turn the backseat cameras off, so viewers could hear David yelling at the kids and cursing in front of them. Then, he realized another camera was still on, so he immediately turned it off.