Parkland Survivors Get Standing Ovation At Tonys With Heartbreaking Rendition Of ‘Rent’ Classic

Survivors from Stoneman Douglas HS gave a beautiful Tonys performance that got Broadway’s greats on their feet. Watch them sing ‘Seasons of Love’.

In today’s “I’m not crying, you’re crying” news… the theater department from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School made a special appearance at the 2018 Tony Awards to sing the Rent classic “Seasons of Love”. That song is always a tearjerker, but seeing the brave children who survived a mass shooting and so much hatred sing it was an entirely different level of emotion. The audience full of Broadway greats was visibly moved by the moment. And you could see stars like Tina Fey, and Tony winners Nathan Lane and Katrina Lenk trying to contain their tears when the cameras panned to the crowd.

As the kids finished their truly exceptional performance (those kids are talented), presented by Glee‘s Matthew Morrison, they got a standing ovation. In a night full of wondrous performances from musicals like Mean Girls, Once on This Island, The Band’s Visit, and Spongebob Squarepants, the Stoneman Douglas kids will go down as the one to remember. It wasn’t the only tribute to Stoneman Douglas theater that night, either. Their drama teacher, Melody Herzfeld, was honored with a Tony Award for excellence in theater education from the Tonys and Carnegie Mellon University at the Sunday ceremony.

During the shooting at the high school on February 14, Melody shielded 65 students in her classroom for two hours. “I remember on February 7th, sharing a circle with my beloved students, and encouraging them to be good to each other when times were trying, and to keep the family together,” she said in her acceptance speech.

“I remember only a week later, on February 14th, a perfect day, where all these lessons in my life and in their short lives would be called upon to set into action … We all have a common energy. We all want the same thing. We cannot deny it: To be heard, to tell our truth, to make a difference and to be loyally respected. We teach this every day in every arts class,” she said.

Melody has been a drama teacher at Stoneman Douglas since 2003, and during those 15 years oversaw more than 50 productions, according to Carnegie Mellon. Along with her Tony, she received a $10,000 prize. She concluded her acceptance speech with one simple phrase: “MSD strong.”