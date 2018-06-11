Melania Trump Resurfaces Without Donald In $2,700 Gown While Serving As Chair At D.C. Gala

For the third time since her 25 days out of the spotlight, Melania Trump resurfaced at a high profile event on June 10. This time, though, she was without her husband, Donald Trump. See the pics here.

Melania Trump attended the Ford’s Theatre gala on June 10, where she served as Honorary Chair. This marked her third public appearance since having kidney surgery in May, after which she disappeared from the spotlight for 25 days straight. The First Lady wore a $2,700 gown to the annual event, which was mostly black and featured white paneling across the chest, as well as shimmering gold straps. She showed up to the gala solo, as her husband, Donald Trump, is in Singapore for a meeting with Kim Jong-un.

This gala comes six days after Melania made her return to public life at an event honoring Gold Star military families at the White House. For that event, Donald was by her side. Two days later, she showed up to a briefing at FEMA, which was her first in front of the press post-surgery. Very little is known about what Melania has gone through over the past few weeks — it was simply confirmed that she was having surgery for a “benign kidney condition.” The specifics regarding what exactly was wrong with her have not been revealed, but Donald did confirm his wife “went through a little rough patch” and was “doing great” in the aftermath.

The Ford’s Theatre gala is an annual event that honors Abraham Lincoln, and Melania took the stage to make a speech and honor the winner’s of the Lincoln Medal. She could not attend the Singapore summit because she is not allowed to fly in her one month of recovery, according to Donald.

Thank you @Fordstheatre & the talented performers for a special evening celebrating the arts & the legacy of former President Lincoln. Congratulations to @jacknicklaus & Sheila Johnson, the recipients of the Lincoln Medal! pic.twitter.com/EEJLhLn5qb — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 11, 2018

Insert remaining body paragraph(s) here.