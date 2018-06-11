Tristan Thompson’s Rumored Side Chick Slams Him At Bday Bash: He’s ‘Not Even On My Mind’

Tristan Thompson’s rumored hookup, Lani Blair finally addressed the cheating scandal that nearly ruined his relationship with Khloe Kardashian! And, what she had to say was EPIC…

Khloe Kardashian, 33 Lani Blair, isn’t thinking about Tristan Thompson, 27, despite the rumors that she was intimate with him back in April! In fact, while celebrating her birthday over the weekend, she admitted that their alleged hookup is the furthest thing from her mind. “I just want to have a good time tonight. I don’t even want to get into that,” she told Us Weekly on Saturday, June 9, at Crazy Horse 3 Gentlemen’s Club in Las Vegas. “It’s not even on my mind. It’s my birthday. It’s my birthday weekend. I’m here to have a good time.”

Lani continued: “I’m not even thinking about that right now. I just want to go inside. Have a good time. Have a couple drinks.” The young socialite looked like she was ready to party in sexy, plunging pink mini dress. Her brunette hair was poker-straight hair with blonde highlights for her birthday bash.

Meanwhile, Khloe and Tristan appear to be working on their relationship, which took an awful turn back in April when the NBA star was accused of cheating on her with multiple women. Amidst Lani’s birthday festivities, Khloe and Tristan were together on Saturday night celebrating their friend Savas’ birthday. The social media personality also goes by the name Rich Youngin. The couple — who are parents to a baby girl, True Thompson, born April 12, 2018 — both posted videos to their Instagram stories from Savas’ celebrations. He blew out the candles on his birthday cake in the videos, where you could hear Khloe’s voice in Tristan’s video. Another video shows Khloe and Tristan in the same video together. — Their first time posting on social media together, since the Tristan’s cheating scandal broke, two months ago on April 10.

Despite Lani’s subtle shade at Tristan, we still don’t know what really happened between them… if anything even did happen. Nonetheless, the photos and video footage of Tristan and Lani appears to show the two entering a hotel with her just days before Khloe gave birth to their first child together. Other footage appeared to show Tristan kissing multiple women on separate occasions.

Since the cheating scandal broke, Khloe and Tristan have not addressed the matter. However, her sister, Kim Kardashian, 37, wasn’t afraid to talk about it. “Poor Khloé. Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f–ked up,” she told Ellen Degeneres at the end of April. “We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are. She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.” After he comments, reports later reported that Kim and Tristan unfollowed one another on Instagram.

Kris Jenner, 62, recently confirmed that Khloe and True will be moving back Los Angeles, potentially for good. Now that the NBA post-season is officially over, all eyes are on Tristan to see if he will be joining his little family on the west coast in the off season.