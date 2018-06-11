Kylie Jenner Stopped Sharing IG Pics Of Stormi After Reportedly Getting ‘Kidnap Threats’

Fans were shook when Kylie Jenner scrubbed her Instagram of every pic of daughter Stormi Webster. A new report claims she did to because of terrifying kidnapping threats!

Kylie Jenner, 20, had made daughter Stormi Webster the star of her Instagram account since as soon as her infant was born. She loved showing off her “angel baby” in so many photos, and fans were completely heartbroken when on June 11 she completely erased all pics of her adorable child from her IG. It turns out she’s horrified by some people’s comments calling out her daughter’s looks and others who have threatened to kidnap her baby! “There have been an increasing number of trolls on social media throwing out really horrible insults. It’s been really upsetting for Kylie, because also some of the comments are direct threats to kidnap Stormi,” a source told UK’s The Sun. “Kylie is terrified – she’s stepping up security. She hardly takes Stormi out in public but is now making sure that she’s got protection at all times,” the insider adds.

The source continued, “Some people have commented saying it’s all Kylie’s fault because she has exposed her by putting her on social media. The haters have always been there, but just getting way, way worse these last few weeks – and calling out Kylie for being a bad mom.” Kylie got trolled big time when she left Stormi at home just over two months after giving birth so she could party with pals at the Coachella Music Festival in April. She was mom-shamed to the max that she dare go out and have fun with friends without her baby along.

Kylie’s also had to deal with the headache of a massive fan conspiracy theory that her hot bodyguard Tim Chung is the real father of her baby and not boyfriend Travis Scott, 26. The reality star posted an adorable Instagram photo holding Stormi while on vacation in the Bahamas and immediately her fans began noting how much the little one resembled Tim instead of Travis. The buzz got so bad that her protector finally had to take to social media to deny the claims. “Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight and say that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only,” he wrote on May 14.

“There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family,” he concluded. Well, now that there are no pics of Stormi on Kylie’s IG anymore, she won’t have to deal with people speculating someone else is the father of her baby. But how scary is it that kidnapping threats forced her to erase all of the photos of her beloved baby?