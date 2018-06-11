Where To Get Kourtney Kardashian’s Exact $45 Bikini To Slay This Summer

Kourtney Kardashian is just about the hottest mom on the planet, and she’s been flaunting her bikini body all over Instagram. You can get her exact suit for less than $50 bucks this summer!

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is #momgoals — actually, she is just #goals! She looks totally amazing and looked so zen in her backyard on June 9, writing, “you can find me here” on Instagram. She was in the shade, and she just looked so relaxed and peaceful. She showed off that super toned bikini body and looked absolutely amazing. Her exact suit is the Knot Your Beach Bikini from the Naked Wardrobe Swim Collection. She wore it in the coffee shade. It’s only $45, so anyone can get her look this summer! It’s totally flattering and will make you feel like a million bucks!

Kourtney has been basically living in bikinis. It’s always warm at her California home, and she’s been on a bunch of beach vacations, like Turks & Caicos with Kim Kardashian in April and Punta De Mita, Nayarit, Mexico with boyfriend Younes Bendjima in January. Nice life! She works hard for that body though — read two moves she does every morning to stay in bikini body shape right here (she does them in her bathroom)!

Another affordable brand Kourtney loves is Fashion Nova. She was just spotted in their Amelia Oversized Cargo Pants in Olive and her younger sister Kylie Jenner just showed off her post-baby body in their skintight Jacklyn Off Shoulder Mini Dress in Oatmeal, which is less than $28! You can dress like a Kardashian for less with these brands!