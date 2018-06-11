Kendra Wilkinson Celebrates Birthday & Flaunts Cleavage With Steamy Bathroom Selfie – See Pic

Newly single Kendra Wilkinson is totally feeling herself on the eve of her 33rd birthday. We’ve got her sexy bathroom selfie in a plunging one piece swimsuit where she’s celebrating her big day.

Kendra Wilkinson turns 33 on June 12, and is celebrating her first birthday as a single woman in nearly a decade one day early. The former Playboy playmate is showing off that she’s still super fine in a hot selfie where she’s seen wearing a plunging white one piece swimsuit that displays her famous cleavage. She made sure to add plenty of heat to the pic, taking it in a bathroom where she steamed up the mirror and rubbed out enough space for Kendra to flaunt her incredible body, posing with her leg bent and an arm seductively placed holding up her bun of brunette hair.

The reality star captioned the steamy pic: “I see you 33. Time to celebrate this beautiful life I have and created. Time to enter a new year with a new mind set. Time to shut the door on anything holding me down n run towards the top of my life with the people who truly love and care about me n want to see me there. My kids are on my back n I will forever carry them and their best interest but guess what haters? Time to find Kendra’s sexy side again n explore new ventures. Let’s have some fun….”

Kendra filed for divorce from husband of nearly nine years Hank Baskett, 35, on April 6. She made weepy social media videos leading up to her heartbreaking decision as the two had weathered so much during their time together. She stood by him after his 2014 cheating scandal, but we saw how badly it wounded her during her reality show Kendra On Top and their 2015 stint on Marriage Boot Camp. By the end it seemed like she was only with him for the sake of their two kids, 8-year-old son Hank IV and 4-year-old daughter Alijah. Now Kendra’s feeling so free she even asked fans if it was okay to have sex with a new guy just five weeks after splitting from Hank! She said her heart hurt but she still had womanly needs. Judging from how hot she looks in her birthday pic, if she’s ready to cuddle up to a new man Kendra will probably have plenty of takers.