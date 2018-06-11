Could Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin be rekindling their romance more than two years later?! The exes were spotted partying it up in Miami over the weekend, and were caught looking quite intimate on video. Watch here!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spent a significant amount of time together in Miami this weekend! After hitting up church on June 9, the exes reunited once again on June 10. They attended a church conference during the day, followed by dinner at Casa Tua, and eventually ended the evening by partying at LIV Nightclub. The two were photographed heading into the club together, although they were careful not to look too much like a couple in front of the paparazzi.

Once they were inside, though, they weren’t shy about indulging in a little PDA. One club-goer caught the two on camera, and Justin can clearly be seen with his arm draped around Hailey’s shoulder. In the quick clip, we can see them whispering to one another while looking quite cozy and intimate. The pair reportedly hung out in the VIP section and danced together after arriving at 1:00 a.m., according to TMZ. “They were definitely not trying to keep things on the DL,” the site reports. “[They were] showing plenty of PDA for all to see.”

At the end of the night, Justin and Hailey reportedly left the club holding hands. The exact status of their relationship is unclear, however, Hailey admitted in a May interview that they recently rekindled their friendship after a short-lived romance at the beginning of 2016.

Still, the model was recently romantically linked to Shawn Mendes, and everyone was convinced the two had confirmed a romance by walking the Met Gala red carpet together. However, they’ve been adamant that they’re just friends, and clearly, Hailey is taking advantage of her freedom as a single woman. It looks like we’ll have to wait and see if this was just a weekend of fun for her and Justin, or if it will turn into something more!