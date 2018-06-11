IHOP Reveals The ‘B’ In Its New ‘IHOb’ Name Stands For ‘Burgers’ & Fans Aren’t Loving It

Welcome to the ‘International House of Breakfa’–waitaminute. IHOP’s new name is all about ‘burgers,’ not ‘breakfast,’ and the reveal left fans feeling confused, disappointed…and hungry!

Breakfast enthusiasts and late-nighters in search for something to eat after a night of partying were shocked to hear that the International House of Pancakes was changing its name to “IHOb,” and it turns out, the B stands for…something no one guessed. “Today, IHOP® Restaurants announces that it is going by a new name – IHOb,” the company said in a press release about the June 11 revelation. “Since the news broke last week on the brand’s social media sites, fans can’t get enough with more than 30,000* people speculating what the change could “b”, guessing everything from bacon to brunch to bananas.”

“The change in fact celebrates the debut of the brand’s new Ultimate Steakburgers, a line-up of seven mouth-watering, all-natural burgers,” the statement said, with Chef Nevielle Panthaky, Head of Culinary at IHOb, chiming in. “Burgers are a quintessential, American menu item so it makes perfect sense that IHOP, one of the most iconic, all-American comfort-food brands in the world, would go over the top to create a delicious line-up of quality burgers that hit the spot any time of day.”

So, how did this big reveal go over with fans? As well as a cold pancake or an undercooked burger. “The ihob thing is going to be one of those examples that marketing wonks use in their speeches for the next few years when talking about brands that totally screwed up,” @AmberCadabra tweeted, expressing a sentiment shared by many online. “iHOB, meet New Coke. You two should get along great,” @JohnUBacon added. “I have defended and supported you for years and then you go and embarrass me like this @IHOb?” tweeted @KaraRBrown, while @ScottyTLDR quickly got to the question many were still wondering: “Smh, IHOB best flip that B back to a P bc no one trying to eat a burger for breakfast, like why… y’all better have pancakes still too bc that’s what I order at IHOP.”

me waking up to find out that the "b" in @IHOb stands for "burgers" pic.twitter.com/AHFKMkBxRQ — eels (@ydema_) June 11, 2018

The people were clamoring for it! After years of turmoil and strife ihop finally dropped the P and gained a B! Should have been "B"ooty but do you #ihob – and didn't they already serve burgers? https://t.co/WHFAx81VoZ — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) June 11, 2018

Before fans do something drastic – like head to Denny’s or drive to their local Waffle House – they can actually try the new line of hamburgers. There’s the Big Brunch, which includes “custom-cured, hickory-smoked bacon, a fried egg, a crispy browned potato, and American cheese.” There’s the Cowboy BBQ, featuring “crispy onion rings, hickory-smoked bacon” and a “tangy BBQ sauce.” The Jalapeño Kick is for those who want “a little excitement in their lives,” while the Mushroom & Swiss, The Classic and The Classic With Bacon are pretty self-explanatory. The Mega Monster is “two premium Steakburger patties, American and White Cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and the brand’s signature sauce.” Sounds tasty, actually. Maybe we should consider “IHOb” for lunch?