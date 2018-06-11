8 Stars Showing Off Weight Loss In Sexy Leather Looks: Kelly Clarkson, Khloe Kardashian & More

What better way to show off a significant weight loss than by putting your bod on display in a skintight leather ensemble?! These stars did just that in sexy leather and latex looks! Check out the pics!

Kelly Clarkson recently dropped nearly 40 pounds, and she’s been looking better than ever! She’s been attending a bunch of big events lately, too, which has given her a chance to really show off her new look. One of those recent appearances was on the Today show, where she performed while wearing a skintight leather dress and tights. The ensemble hugged her figure perfectly, and she looked beyond amazing! Kelly isn’t the first star to show off a significant weight loss in leather, though.

After Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom’s relationship ended in 2013, Khloe began hitting the gym HARD and adopted a whole new diet. She dropped a ton of weight and completely toned up, and she’s kept it up ever since. The reality star’s style has been on-point in recent years, and like Kelly, she’s also flaunted her weight loss in more than one leather look. Meanwhile, her sister, Kim Kardashian, was more motivated than ever to shed her baby weight after giving birth to Saint West in 2015, and just seven months later, she reached her goal weight of 120 lbs…and found the perfect way to show it off in a leather dress!

Mariah Carey also squeezed into a leather outfit right after she got weight loss surgery in the fall of 2017. She’s been showing of her fabulous figure in the months since, but this was our first glimpse at the big change!

