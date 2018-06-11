Celeb Moms In Thong Bikinis: Kourtney Kardashian & More

Sun’s out, buns out! This seems to be the trend because almost every MILF from Kourtney Kardashian to J. Lo have been spotted rocking thong bikinis. See the hot pics here!

Just because you’re a mom, doesn’t mean you have to dress like one. This is certainly the case for Kourtney Kardashian, 39. After her three kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick, the KUWTK star refuses to give up sexy clothes, which includes thong bikinis. While on vacation in Mexico in with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, Kourt was photographed in a tiny high-cut string bikini. The suit showed of her insane figure including her tiny waist, toned legs, and of course plump rump. This is why she’s Queen!

Kourt’s pal Larsa Pippen, 43, who’s the mother to Sophia, Preston, Justin and Scotty Jr., is another celebrity who loves showing off her figure. Just last month, Lara took to Instagram to post a photo of herself in a black thong bikini. In the post captioned, “Litivities,” Larsa can be seen rocking a fitted white t-shirt with high waisted bottoms. And if you’re feeling like this ensemble looks familiar, you’re not alone. Both Kourt and her sister Kim Kardashian, 37, have rocked a similar swimsuit look in the past. Nevertheless, we’re here for it and hope it’s a trend that sticks around.

But, Kourt and her clique aren’t the only MILF’s we love to see in thong bikinis. Jennifer Lopez, 48, is also a fan of the trend. Back in July of 2017, J. Lo shared a photo of herself lounging on a pool chair in Miami in a black swimsuit. It’s hard to believe she gave birth to her twin Emme Maribel and Maximilian David Muniz because her body is incredible! Take a look at the gallery above to see more celebrity moms in thong bikinis.