Burger King Trolls iHob By Renaming Itself ‘Pancake King’ On Twitter & Fans Are Dying With Laughter

Two can play that game! Burger King has changed it’s name to Pancake King after IHOP reveals it’s now IHOB. See all of the hilarious fan reactions here!

It looks like IHOP isn’t the only restaurant chain rebranding itself. Since the International House of Pancakes is now the International House of Burgers, Burger King has decided to change it’s name as well. Starting on June 11, the beloved fast food chain will be called Pancake King, and fans are losing it! “The highlight of my day was seeing Burger King change its Twitter name to Pancake King,” one fan said. “BURGER KING CHANGED THEIR TWITTER NAME TO PANCAKE KING LMAO THE SHADE,” another user tweeted. While we’re sure it’s only temporary, we can’t help but wonder who’s next. Will it be Wendy’s?!

Burger King, well, Pancake King’s epic move came just hours after IHOB announced the debut of the brand’s new Ultimate Steak burgers. “Burgers are a quintessential, American menu item, so it makes perfect sense that IHOP, one of the most iconic, all-American comfort-food brands in the world, would go over the top to create a delicious line-up of quality burgers that hit the spot of any time of day,” Chef Nevielle Panthaky, Head of Culinary at IHob said in a statement. Although the new name makes sense, it’s going to take some time to get used to. I mean, it’s been IHOP for 60 years!

BURGER KING CHANGED THEIR TWITTER NAME TO PANCAKE KING LMAO THE SHADE pic.twitter.com/jdgq6svIDe — tigsssssssss (@_tiger_s_) June 11, 2018

The major change has fans not only questioning what’s going on in the world of food, but also the state of the country. “So Burger King was all like I am Pancake King, and IHOP was like I am burgers, and [Dennis] Rodman was like I am a Diplomat, and Kim [Kardashian] was like I empathize with prisoners and [Donald]Trump was all like, I am king of America and Kim Jong Un was like oh no you didn’t and we’re all like WTF,” another fan tweeted. So funny, right? Take a look at more reactions above!