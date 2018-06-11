Beyonce Slammed By Beyhive Over Her ‘OTR II’ Show & Outfits — ‘She Tried It’

Woah! Beyonce fans are taking to Twitter to express that they’re not happy with the way the ‘On the Run II’ tour is unfolding and they feel like there’s nothing new that they haven’t already seen! Check out the harsh tweets here!

Beyonce‘s On the Run II tour, which she’s on with hubby Jay-Z, may be underway but some of her fans are not enjoying how it looks or sounds and they’re all taking to Twitter to complain! The Beyhive is not happy with how Bey and her backup dancers are sporting the same outfits as the last tour and they’re also disappointed that the setlist is the same. They want something new but they’re not so sure Queen Bee is giving it to them! “Beyonce’s dancers are wearing the same outfits from Formation on this #OTRII tour. All they did was take the lil neckpiece off and y’all I am HOLLERING. Even Beyonce don’t give a sh*t about Operation Rehabilitate Jay-Z’s Image.,” one fan tweeted. “The same outfits, the same setlist from the previous tour & coachella, overpriced cheap quality merchandise, & no new music #OTRII,” another said.

Some fans are also even thinking about getting their money back! “that setlist was so terrible. Beyonce must really think her fans are fools if she think we gonna be content with seeing THE EXACT SAME SHOW with uglier outfits. I’ll prob be getting my money back…. she fucking tried it. #OTRII,” a different user tweeted. In addition to the outfits and setlist, others pointed out how Beyonce didn’t seem to have as much energy as she used to. @callmedollar GET BEYONCE. she looks tired,” one fan posted while another said, “I love Bey to death, Lord knows I do, but this is hard to watch. Is she aware that she’s serving the energy I’d expect from zombies on The Walking Dead? This would be acceptable if she was in her 60’s, but she’s still in her prime! #OTRII”. Eek!

Beyonce's dancers are wearing the same outfits from Formation on this #OTRII tour. All they did was take the lil neckpiece off and y'all I am HOLLERING. 😂😂😂😂 Even Beyonce don't give a shit about Operation Rehabilitate Jay-Z's Image. pic.twitter.com/KmWQLfleIs — Crystal Methanny (@RafiDAngelo) June 6, 2018

The same outfits, the same setlist from the previous tour & coachella, overpriced cheap quality merchandise, & no new music #OTRII pic.twitter.com/cHn4NevmDC — JB (@Jb_Myers88) June 6, 2018

It definitely looks like Beyonce might want to try a little harder if she wants to keep her top performer status! Since Bey is known for her inspirational music and shows, what is going on with this one to make it so…bland? Some fans seem to think everything was thrown together last minute while others think she’s only on the tour to support Jay-Z and not fulfill her fans’ wants. We’re not sure if either is true, but it certainly sheds a light on how even a much loved artist can get slammed if they don’t continue to up their game!