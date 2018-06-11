Anthony Bourdain’s ‘Brave’ Daughter Ariane, 11, Performs Concert 4 Days After Dad’s Suicide: Pic

Just days after her beloved dad took his own life, Anthony Bourdain’s daughter, Ariane, put on a ‘strong’ face and performed. Even sweeter, the youngster didn’t take the stage without a reminder of her father. See the inspiring pic.

Talk about a brave girl! Anthony Bourdain‘s 11-year-old daughter, Ariane Bourdain, took the stage this past weekend subtly honoring her father. The preteen performed just days after Anthony was discovered dead at 61 on June 8 while working in France. In her first social media post since her ex-husband’s death, Ottavia Busia, shared a rare photo of Ariane, their only child, with a microphone in her hand at DROM, a music venue in New York City. The proud mom could’t help gushing over how “strong” and “brave” Ariane is.

“Our little girl had her concert today. She was amazing. So strong and brave,” Ottavia captioned her Instagram post. “She wore the boots you bought her. I hope you are having a good trip, wherever you are.” In the photo, Ariane can be seen, her face turned away from the camera, sporting black knee-high boots covered in silver metal hardware. Three other children stand behind her, two playing guitar. “Awesome boots! What a little bad ass,” one commenter wrote next to the image. Another fan said, “She’s is beautiful god bless you both sorry for your loss.”

Anthony died of suicide after hanging himself with his bathrobe belt in a hotel room. “It was quite evident that Tony was a ‘lighter’ human being around his daughter,” a source close with the star told People magazine. “When he spoke about her, his eyes danced. He talked about her constantly.” Echoing those sentiments in what would be one of his final interviews, Anthony revealed Ariane helped make his life worthwhile.

He noted it was important he never shot in two cities back-to-back for his CNN series Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown so that he could spend five days a month with Ariane, who lives with Busia in New York with her mom. He also said during the February interview that he felt “some responsibility” to “at least try to live” since his daughter was born.

“I also do feel I have things to live for,” he explained. “There have been times, honestly, in my life that I figured, ‘I’ve had a good run — why not just do this stupid thing, this selfish thing… jump off a cliff into water of indeterminate depth,’” he said. But now, “in retrospect, I don’t know that I would do that today — now that I’m a dad or reasonably happy.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.