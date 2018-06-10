Jackson Odell: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Goldbergs’ Actor Who Died At 20

Jackson Odell, a singer and actor who appeared on the television series ‘The Goldbergs’, sadly died at the young age of 20 on June 8. Here’s everything you need to know about the talented star gone too soon.

Jackson Odell, 20, a singer/songwriter and actor who appeared on various television series and films, including The Goldbergs, died on June 8 after being found unresponsive in a sober living home in the San Fernando Valley, according to TMZ. There were no signs of foul play when law enforcement officials went to the scene and the cause of his death is still unknown. Here’s everything you need to know about the young star who shockingly passed away.

1.) He started acting when he was 12-years-old. In addition to The Goldbergs, he starred in the teen movie, Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer and took over guest roles in various productions such as Arrested Development, iCarly and Modern Family.

2.) In addition to acting, he sang and wrote successful songs. He most recently wrote many songs on the soundtrack of the 2018 film Forever Your Girl, including Lauren Alaina‘s hit “Wings of an Angel”. He also wrote “Hopeless Game” for the Redemption soundtrack.

3.) One of his last interviews was on the red carpet at the premiere of Forever Your Girl. In the Jan. 2018 interview, Jackson talked about his “amazing experience” working on the songs for the film. “Writing from a place of truth is a really big deal for me – whether it’s about relationships, or whether it’s about redemption or catharsis or whatever it is – it’s not really about the subject, as it is about the progress and the experience, and the process that someone goes through without love,” he said. “I draw inspiration from truth wherever that may lie.”

4.) He promoted his music with videos on YouTube. In addition to original tunes, Jackson performed covers of songs from other artists, including “Stay” by Rihanna and “Hold On” by Alabama Shakes. His channel was very popular with over 39,000 subscribers. He also recorded and published videos that showed viewers how to play certain songs on acoustic guitar.

5.) He was an avid Bob Dylan fan. Jackson has credited him as inspiration for his songwriting and his final Instagram post was a birthday post that was dedicated to the legendary late singer. He also sang and acoustically played some of Bob’s songs with YouTube user Zachary Friday back in Jan. The duo performed a medley of classics like “If You See Her, Say Hello”.

Our healing wishes go out to all those affected by Jackson’s tragic passing.