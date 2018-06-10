Vince Vaughn Arrested For DUI After Getting Stopped At A Checkpoint

OMG! Vince Vaughn was shockingly arrested for a DUI in Manhattan Beach, CA and put into jail in the early morning hours of June 10.

Vince Vaughn, 48, is reportedly in jail after being arrested for a DUI in the early morning hours of June 10. The arrest happened around 4 AM in Manhattan Beach, CA which is 20 minutes south of Los Angeles, and he is still in custody, according to law enforcement and reported by TMZ. Although the details are still being investigated, a source told the outlet that Vince was stopped at a checkpoint while driving with a passenger and that’s what led to the arrest. If he is officially charged, this would be Vince’s first DUI offense.

Vince has made headlines in the past about allegedly having problems with substance abuse but he’s seemed to lead a life mostly without legal troubles. The actor was, however, arrested back in 2001 after a wild bar brawl at Firebelly Lounge in Wilmington, NC, during which actor Steve Buscemi was stabbed and obtained minor injuries. The actors were in Wilmington to film Domestic Disturbance and the incident happened during one of their nights off. A local man allegedly picked a fight outside with Vince after his girlfriend started talking to the Swingers star. Luckily, things were later settled despite the potentially life-threatening situation.

In addition to personal incidents, Vince has made headlines for previously dating Jennifer Aniston shortly after her highly publicized divorce from Brad Pitt in 2005. Their year-long romance was met with a lot of media attention and Vince ended up filing a lawsuit against three tabloid magazines that claimed he was unfaithful to Jennifer during their relationship. After their split, he went on to date and eventually marry his current wife Canadian realtor, Kyla Weber in 2010. The couple have two children, a daughter and son, together.