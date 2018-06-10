Olivia Culpo & Danny Amendola Reunite & Kiss At Friend’s Wedding In PDA-Filled Weekend

Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola appeared to be very much back together as they got cozy and couldn’t keep their hands off of each other at a friend’s wedding over the weekend. Check out the pics here!

It’s back on! Olivia Culpo, 26, and Danny Amendola, 32, seem to be back together after a 3 month long split after they were spotted showing some major PDA at a friend’s wedding in Houston, TX on June 9 and we’re super excited for them! Olivia came as Danny’s date and there was a lot of kissing, hugging and hand-holding between them the entire night, according to sources from TMZ. Olivia looked amazing at the reception in a hot pink fitted dress while Danny looked handsome in a gray and light blue suit. They stayed close to each other in pics that surfaced from the night and appeared to be in good spirits.

Their appearance together comes as a surprise considering the fact that back in Mar. Olivia confirmed they had split up after being together for two years. Since then, Olivia’s been spotted seemingly trying to move on while out and about with her girl friends on multiple occasions but like only love can do, it seems the lovebirds found their way back to each other!

Olivia, who has a successful modeling career, and Danny, who won two Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots before playing with the Miami Dolphins, first started dating around Feb. 2016. Olivia often showed off pics of herself sporting some Patriots gear to fully support her beau during his games. After their split, Danny noticeably stopped following Olivia on Instagram and deleted all the pics on his page that had her in them. We’re so glad to see that they’re happy together once again and we wish them all the happiness in the world!