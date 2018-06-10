Gallery
Melania Trump Looking Miserable Around Donald — Pics Of The First Lady

REX/Shutterstock
Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hold hands as they walk across the South Lawn as they and their son Barron Trump Donald Trump returns to the White House, Washington DC, USA - 11 Jun 2017 Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump return to the White House in Washington, DC, after a trip to New Jersey,.
AFP OUT Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chip Somodevilla/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9354387b) Donald J. Trump and Melania Trump President and First Lady return to the White House, Washington, USA - 05 Feb 2018 US President Donald J. Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump return to the White House via Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 05 February 2018. The President and First Lady spent the day in Cincinnati, Ohio. President Trump delivered remarks after touring cylinder manufacturer Sheffer Corporation while the first lady visited patients and their families at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.
Donald Trump, Melania Trump. President Donald Trump, joined by first lady Melania Trump, speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, during an event to celebrate military mothers and spouses Trump, Washington, USA - 09 May 2018
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump disembarking from Marine One Donald Trump returns to the White House, Washington, USA - 10 Sep 2017 US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive back at the White House on Marine One from spending the weekend at Camp David during the weekend of hurricanes hitting the US. The President then addressed issues related to the hurricane Harvey and Irma.

Melania Trump occasionally looks extremely uncomfortable around her husband Donald! Check out all the pics of Melania appearing uneasy here!

Melania Trump recently emerged from a 25-day absence amid a flurry of speculation over why she took so long to avoid being in the public eye after her surgery. However, before the procedure, there have been plenty of times where Melania’s body language seemed to convey that she longed to be absent from Donald Trump‘s side. Whether it’s batting away his hand, or looking stern while out and about, Melania has made several appearances where it seemed she just didn’t want to be there. While we all collectively continue to wonder why she disappeared for such a long time, let’s take a stroll through memory lane with our gallery of all the times Melania looked miserable around Donald above!

Recently, we learned that we may never know why it took so long for Melania to make her public re-appearance. “Melania doesn’t believe that she owes anyone an explanation for her movements, outside of the official statement that [Melania’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham] issued on her behalf,” a source close to Melania told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.  “Melania is a true pro at closing people down if they broach a subject she doesn’t want to talk about, and the health of her body is one such topic that she considers off limits; she flat out refuses to discuss her ‘disappearance’ as it’s her business, and her’s alone.”

Meanwhile, Melania had to publicly deny Rudy Giuliani’s claim that she “believes her husband,” when it comes to the Stormy Daniels affair rumor, “and she knows it’s untrue.” However, this conversation between Melania and Rudy never actually took place, according to the first lady.  “I don’t believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani,” Melania’s rep Stephanie Grishman said during an interview with The New York Times.