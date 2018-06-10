Kendall Jenner Goes Braless & Leaves Shirt Wide Open At Kanye West’s Birthday Party

Kendall Jenner took on the braless trend at an unlikely place: Kanye West’s birthday party! The model wore a white button down completely open to show a ton of skin. See the look here!

Kendall Jenner, 22, knows that bras are the worst. That’s likely why she totally ditched one while attending Kanye West‘s 41st birthday party with her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian on June 9. The supermodel rocked an unbuttoned white shirt dress that showed off her braless cleavage. She kept the accessories to a minimum and rocked a natural beauty look for the fun night. She also tucked her dark locks back into a bun.

Fans were able to spot the summery look on Kim’s Snapchat, where she posted a photo of the three sisters together. Kendall can be seen resting her head on Kim’s, while resting her arm around Kourtney’s shoulders. Kourt rocked a black corset-like top with dark pants for the shindig, while Kim went for a lighter monochromatic look. The KKW Beauty owner wore a matching long-sleeved crop top and maxi skirt in a light grey color that paired nicely with her straight, platinum blonde hair. While the social media maven typically sports her darker natural hair color, she recently bleached it for her and Kanye’s fourth wedding anniversary because it’s her husband’s “favorite.”

Kim also documented the birthday bash on Snapchat. In certain clips, you can see Lior, a mentalist from Tel Aviv, impressing the reality star and other guests with different mind tricks. At one point, he has Kendall pick out beads from a bowl and shake them. When she shakes, he guesses that there are 27 beads in her hand, Then has her count them out into another bowl, where the audience found out that his guess was correct. She also showed off the “Famous” hitmaker’s birthday cake, which was made to look like the mountains in Wyoming where he was recently holed up working on new music. Looked like a great night!