Kanye West Is Thrilled To Be On ‘Family Feud’ & Fans Cannot Handle It — See Tweets

Did you watch the Kardashians take on the Wests on Celebrity Family Feud!? You are definitely not alone! However, if you missed it, all you need to know is that Kanye West seriously loves the Feud! Throughout the entire show, the usually grim-looking hitmaker was smiling ear-to-ear! And in no time, this led to an avalanche of surprised fans tweeting about how elated the 41-year-old rapper looked for once! Head here to check out loads of amazing moments from the season premiere episode!

“I swear, this is the most that I’ve ever seen @kanyewest smile. He’s like a kid on Christmas morning being on family feud,” one fan wrote. “Did anyone guess that Kanye on family feud would be the most delightful thing ever?” another wrote. “Kanye has never looked so happy being on Family Feud and I think that’s beautiful,” yet another chimed in. We totally agree!

I just wanna have as much fun in life as Kanye West is on family feud 💀 pic.twitter.com/HSPVphRIjP — ELLYMAYE (@Ellysa_Maye) June 11, 2018

I swear, this is the most that I’ve ever seen @kanyewest smile 😁 He’s like a kid on Christmas morning being on family feud 😎 #yeezy #familyfeud #sundayfunday @FamilyFeud — Crystal Marie (@TheeCMarie) June 11, 2018

“So if you guys don’t know, Kanye and I are the biggest fans of Family Feud,” Kim Kardashian told fans in a Snapchat video before filming the episode back in February. “Kanye said he’s waited his whole life for this moment.” Awww! We can totally tell!

Back then, she also showcased the playful animosity that competition stirred up in the green room prior to filming. “They won’t let me in their huddle, guys,” Kim told fans as her siblings, Kendall Jenner, 22, Khloe Kardashian, 33, and mother Kris Jenner, 62, got ready without her. “I’ve jumped the ship from team KarJen. I’m on team West, guys.” Don’t get us wrong, we love seeing some friendly competition between famous family members. However, are LIVING for Happy Kanye right now!