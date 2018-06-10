Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Reunite For Night Out In Miami — Is Their Romance Back On?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were spotted hanging out for the night in Miami on June 9 and now we can’t help but wonder if these two are striking up a romance!

Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, are both single and ready to mingle…with each other?! The young stars were seen hanging out together in Miami on the night of June 9 and it’s giving us some serious nostalgic vibes! Are they striking up a romance like the one they seemed to have in the past? Well, we don’t know for sure, but that would be interesting! Hailey was all smiles in a white t-shirt for the night and Justin wore his own white Pittsburgh Pirates t-shirt with tan pants. In addition to the night outing, Justin and Hailey were pictured attending church together so it definitely seemed like they were enjoying each other’s company this weekend!

The church outing doesn’t come as a total surprise since most people know that Justin’s an avid churchgoer. However, he seems to only bring special ladies to attend with him when he gets the chance so Hailey’s presence could mean there’s a more than just friends vibe brewing under the surface here. Justin recently made headlines when he left a fun comment on one of Hailey’s social media pics so we know they’ve been keeping in touch. Now it’s perfectly plausible that Justin and Hailey are just good friends but ever since Justin’s separated from his on-again, off-again love, Selena Gomez, 25, everyone’s wondering who will capture his heart next.

Since Justin and Selena both seemed to care for each other deeply, it may take a while. The “Baby” singer hasn’t seemed to want to rush into anything since their break so it’s understandable if his hangout with Hailey was just a casual outing. We guess we’ll just have to wait and see what surprises are in store for the Biebs and his love life!