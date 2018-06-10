Josh Duhamel & Eiza Gonzalez Head Out On Date Night After Months Of Keeping Dating On The DL

Confirmed! For months, rumors have swirled that Josh Duhamel has been romancing Eiza Gonzalez! Now we have proof! See a pic of their romantic date right here!

Moving on! Josh Duhamel was spotted enjoying a night out with Eiza Gonzalez, 28, on Friday, June 8. The 45-year-old movie star kept things simple in boots, black jeans and a green button-down shirt for their rendezvous in Beverly Hills. Meanwhile, Eiza chose a bright-red pantsuit over a black cleavage-baring top for the occasion. They definitely kept their distance while out strolling together but this sighting will no doubt have fans in a frenzy! HEAD HERE TO SEE THE PIC.

After all, back in February rumors started to surface that the Transformers actor had begun seeing the Mexican actress. “They drank and partied together until very late. After, Josh reached out to a mutual friend and asked for Eiza’s number,” a source told Us Weekly regarding their meeting at a Super Bowl party. “They definitely have a connection because they’ve been FaceTiming and texting nonstop while she’s been in England working. They’re keeping it on the down-low. He’s telling her he’s never met anyone like her before.”

Now that the cat appears to be out of the bag, another insider is sharing details on this secret romance! “They’ve been quietly dating for months,” a source with People said. “He’s really attracted to her and things are going pretty well.” “They are having a fun weekend,” a second insider told the mag. “Their relationship started out slowly, but lately, they are spending more time together. They seem very happy.” They also said Josh and Eiza got dinner together on Saturday night as well. It sounds like these 2 are inseparable these days! Now, if only these 2 would start sharing their relationship on the ‘gram! Please let this happen soon!