Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj Reunite On Instagram To Make Wild Request: ‘Eat My A**’

Ariana Grande, 24, and Nicki Minaj, 35, have reunited, and their hang out is just as explicit as their track, “Side To Side.” The pair teamed up for a fun Instagram video where they both rocked face filters and told their fans to “eat my a**” in unison. They tried to say the NSFW request seriously, but immediately burst into laughter in the clip shared on June 9. #FriendGoals.

Ariana also posted an outtake of the video to her Instagram story, where she can be seen giggling while Nicki tries to countdown for them to say their hilarious phrase. When the “Barbie Tingz” rapper thinks her pal is ready, she gears up to say it but then Ari just laughs some more. At that point, Nicki hit the wall, seemingly annoyed. It’s ok though because they got the take in the end!

Also making an appearance on the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer’s Instagram story was her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, 24, who also sported the same filter that Nicki and Ari wore in their videos. Ariana posted a selfie of her resting against the comedian’s chest. This is just yet another update on their relationship that we’ve seen on the Victorious alum’s account. Earlier in the day, Ariana posted a photo of her and the Saturday Night Live star with the caption: “i am but a pete davidson update acc stay tuned for more (pete follows / comments sumtimes).”

But if you want Ariana updates, just get tickets to see Pete do stand-up. Earlier this week, a fan revealed that Pete gushed about his girlfriend during his set at the Hollywood Improv on June 6. “I saw Pete Davidson perform tonight and he was saying all this sweet stuff about @ArianaGrande and it was preciooooooous,” the fan wrote on Twitter. When asked for details, she added, “He was saying how he’s the luckiest guy and he doesn’t even know how he got so lucky. The first time he smiled on stage was talking about her IT WAS TOO CUTE.” Aww! Ari really knows how to surround herself with some amazing people.