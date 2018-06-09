See Pics
Kate Middleton Saves Princess Charlotte From Falling Off The Palace Balcony With Ninja Reflexes

Oops! Princess Charlotte lost her balance while standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony with her family during the Trooping the Colour flypast on June 9 and mom Kate Middleton quickly saved the day!

Princess Charlotte, 3, had a close call while standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Trooping the Colour flypast in London on June 9 but luckily, her mom Kate Middleton‘s incredibly quick reflexes came to the rescue! The toddler slipped and fell over while standing in front of Kate as they watched planes go by for the big event and it took the Duchess of Cambridge less than a second to pick her right back up. The scare unfortunately made little Charlotte cry but Kate consoled her by picking her up for a bit and gently talking to her as only a mother can do! The lovely mother-daughter duo were joined by the entire immediate family for the exciting outdoor spectacle, including Prince William, Prince George, Prince Charles and newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (now known as the Duchess of Sussex).

Although Charlotte’s fall during the family event caught quite the attention, it’s not the first time the adorable little girl fell in public. Back in July, she took a tumble while boarding a private jet but of course, Kate was once again right behind her to save the day. Charlotte has become quite the entertainer whenever she makes a public appearance with her famous family and it’s too-cute-for-words! From sweetly waving to photographers and crowds to playfully sticking out her tongue at Harry and Meghan’s wedding, she sure knows how to make a lasting impression!

While Charlotte continues to be the ham she is, mama Kate has been extra busy with her new arrival and Charlotte’s baby brother, Prince Louis. Now that Kate and William have three children, they’ve been looking and acting like a loving family more so than ever before. We can’t wait to see more adorable moments between them at other events in the future!