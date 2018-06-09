Khloe K ‘Disgusted’ By Tristan’s Alleged Side Chick: Thinks Lani Blair Is ‘Using Her To Make Money’

Khloe and Tristan may have moved on from his alleged infidelity, but his side-chick Lani Blair is still haunting them! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why Khloe feels Lani is trying to capitalize off their affair.

Tristan Thompson’s big loss on June 8 isn’t the only bad news he’s been dealt this week. Unfortunately, Khloe Kardashian, 33, just can’t seem to get over his alleged cheating scandal with Lani Blair. “Lani has been pitching herself all over the country to clubs trying to get paid to host parties all based on being Tristan’s side chick. Khloe has been made aware of Lani’s latest plan to capitalize on her connection to Tristan and she’s mad as hell, all over again,” a source close to Khloe tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. For those of you who need a refresher, Lani is reportedly the woman Tristan was photographed getting cozy with in NYC on April 7.

“She can not believe how low this girl will go. She is literally using Khloe’s name to make money after destroying her life. Khloe is beyond disgusted. Lani has her first appearance at a club in Vegas this weekend and Khloe is thinking of sending spies to bring back the dirt on this thirsty side piece,” the insider continued. “This girl is the enemy, you can see why she’d want to keep tabs on her.”

But, Lani isn’t the only one Khloe is keeping tabs on. As we previously told you, Khloe was spotted at Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, despite many fans fears she’d be bad luck due to the Kardashian Curse. Nevertheless, we wish Khloe the best during this difficult time as she has a lot of other things on her plate. Immeditelly following the exposure of Tristan’s affair, Khloe gave birth to their daughter True Thompson on April 12. So, we can totally understand why all of this drama is still stressing her out.