Khloe K Spotted At Cavaliers Vs. Warriors Game Supporting Tristan Despite Kardashian Curse

Although the Cavaliers didn’t come out on top in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Tristan Thompson’s girlfriend Khloe Kardashian was on hand to show her support! Take a look right here!

Wow! Who expected the Golden State Warriors to sweep the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0 in the 2018 NBA Finals!? Nonetheless, Khloe Kardashian, 33, was spotted in the stands showing her support for her boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spied rocking a white wide-brimmed hat while making her way through the crowd in the Q. She complemented the hat with a black leather jacket for the occasion.

Her appearance at the game is particularly interesting consider reporting we previously acquired claiming Tristan asked her to stay away from Game 4! “Khloe and Tristan had a heated discussion when he suggested maybe she should watch game 4 from home,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. And, unsurprisingly, Khloe was not thrilled. “She was hurt and offended that Tristan would not want her at the home game in person. He made it clear that he is trying to protect her from any blame should the Cavs lose this game.”

@TMZ @HarveyLevinTMZ Khloe Kardashion leaving after Warriors beat Cavs. Nice hat, don’t rhink she and Tristan will last. #Kardashian pic.twitter.com/EE39dVN6mv — Wyatt Geller (@wcgsports10) June 9, 2018

“Khloe feels the curse is a ridiculous theory and there is no reason she could ever be blamed for any loss,” the insider added. “She told Tristan that nothing would keep her away from the game and from supporting her man tonight.” Welp, it looks like Khloe decided not to stay home!

Prior to the game, we also learned that even if the Cavs somehow pulled out a win tonight, LeBron James was reportedly already planning his departure from Cleveland! “LeBron is already writing this season off and secretly planning his next move out of Cleveland,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “In his pursuit of another championship, and to insure he will go down as the greatest to ever play the game, LeBron has been thinking about joining James Harden in Houston on the Rockets team.” Is he attempting to escape the Kardashian Curse?!