Joe Duggar & Kendra Caldwell: Newlyweds Welcome 1st Child — It’s A Boy

After tying the knot less than a year ago, Joe Duggar & Kendra Caldwell are officially parents! The ‘Counting On’ stars have welcomed a precious baby boy, and we could not be happier for the adorable couple!

Another Duggar baby has officially joined the family! Joe Duggar, 23, and his wife Kendra Caldwell, 19, became parents on June 8 after Kendra gave birth to a precious baby boy, according to E! News. However, the confirmation first came from Joseph’s parents Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar. They took to their website on Saturday, June 9, to offer this exciting statement: “We are so thrilled to announce the arrival of our newest grandbaby, Garrett David Duggar. Kendra and the baby are healthy and happy! Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes!”

Kendra and Joe wed just last fall in September 2017, so they clearly wasted no time in starting a family together. We can only imagine how thrilled they must be about having a child — after all, they’ve both expressed before how much of blessing they think babies are! The new parents announced their pregnancy in December, just two months after their wedding. “During this season that we are celebrating the birth of Christ, we are so excited to share with you that we are expecting the gift of a child ourselves!” Joe and Kendra told US Weekly at the time of their reveal. “We’ve both always loved children and seen them as a real blessing from God. It’s so surreal to think of being parents and having our own little one.” Aw!

Kendra and Joe aren’t the only Duggars to welcome a child this year — and they won’t be the last either! After 20 hours of labor, Joy-Anna Duggar, 20, gave birth to a healthy baby boy in February. What started out as a home birth, ended with a trip to the hospital and an emergency C-section. After the operation, Joy and her husband Austin Forsyth, 24, welcomed “huge” baby Gideon, who was born measuring 22 inches long and weighing 10 lbs., 3 oz.

Next up to give birth is Jinger Duggar, 24, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Jeremy Vuolo, 30. The two were married for 14 months before the pregnancy, officially revealing the news in January. Congrats again to Joe and Kendra!