Iggy Azalea Slams Nick Young’s Joke About Cheating On Her: Don’t Reference Your ‘Dirty’ Penis

Iggy Azalea is clapping back! After Nick Young mocked himself for cheating on the rapper after his NBA Finals win, she responded on Instagram saying it wasn’t a ‘cute joke to make.’

Iggy Azalea is NOT impressed by her ex Nick Young, 33, mocking his alleged past infidelities. After the Golden State Warriors player celebrated his NBA Finals win by poking fun at himself for allgedly cheating on the 28-year-old rapper, she slammed him in two Instagram comments, according to The Shade Room.

When one fan repeated what Young said (“I went from being snitched on to about to put a ring on”) on one of Azalea’s photos, she replied by saying: “I want him to stop referencing the s*** he did as if it’s funny or even cool just because it’s old now. I’ve moved on but It’s never gonna be a cute joke to make, Congrats on the win tho.” But the clap-back didn’t stop there. She also responded to another fan who brought up Young’s comment, and said, “enjoy it without referencing your dirty dick. Not hard.” Wow!

The drama all began when Young mocked the alleged cheating scandal in a post-game interview. His team had just come off a NBA Finals win over the Cleveland Cavaliers when he said the comment with a laugh, which was obtained by The Shade Room. The basketball star was seemingly trying to comment on having come a long way since his past, but we’re not sure this was the right way to do that (and neither does the “Fancy” singer).

Azalea also previously acknowledged the breakup on the March 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live. During the appearance, she admitted to Andy Cohen that she burned her ex’s clothes. “I burned them all, darling!” she said. “I burned a LOT, and I threw stuff in the pool, too. I started off with water and it just seemed like that didn’t work. Every designer you could think of I burned.”