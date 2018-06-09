Is Blac Chyna Pregnant? Fans Think She Has A Baby Bump In New Pics Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Fans are now convinced that Blac Chyna is expecting a baby with boyfriend YBN Almighty after seeing new pics of her stomach. Twitter then erupted with jokes mocking her alleged pregnancy.

Is Blac Chyna, 30, pregnant with her third child? There have been recent rumors that the reality star is expecting a baby with 18-year-old boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay, and fans are now convinced that the rumors are true. After photos of Chyna attending her and Tyga‘s 5-year-old son King Cairo‘s kindergarten graduation on June 8 were posted online, Twitter took them as proof of a pregnancy. You see, in the images, Rob Kardashian‘s ex can be seen wearing a tight pink dress that fans believe could maybe, possibly be showing the semblance of a baby bump.

People shared the pictures with their own commentary, which actually was overwhelmingly negative. Many fans mocked the fact that Chyna, a 30-year-old woman, is allegedly pregnant by… a teenager. “Blac Chyna is really pregnant by king’s classmate… Kris Jenner is somewhere in calabasas laughing,” @asvpwavyyy1 wrote. “y’all blac chyna really about to have a child by a child imcrinem,” @tajwaa reacted to the photos.”So Blac Chyna is pregnant by someone who still remember their high school locker combination,” @one_covenant joked. Mmmmm….. yikes.

So blac Chyna is really pregnant? Girl what the fuck — Naij.💋 (@naijahl) June 9, 2018

hold up blac chyna is really pregnant by that 18 years old dude pic.twitter.com/ebakVPwg6M — ENtertaiNAHHHH🍸 (@effervescentzm) June 9, 2018

The pregnancy speculation began in late April when a source told Page Six that the mom-of-two was two and a half months pregnant with YBN’s kid. However, the rumors died down when TMZ published its own report on May 2 claiming that Chyna was definitely not pregnant at the moment. Although, the idea wasn’t fully ruled out as the site’s insiders added that Chyna does still want more children, and wasn’t ruling anything out with her current partner.