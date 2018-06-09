Beyonce Goes Totally Nude For New Photo Shoot Featuring Her & JAY-Z Lounging In Bed — See Pics

Whoa! Beyonce and JAY-Z surprised fans with some new steamy pics from an intimate photo shoot for their tour! Check out them out right here!

Got your ticket for the On The Run II tour, yet?! Can’t wait for Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 48, bring their insane show to your town? Perhaps these new images will tide you over for now! The world-famous couple have put together a tour book for their tour act, according to XXL. And some of the more steamy images from the publication have been making their way online! Among them is a particularly sizzling photo of Bey totally naked while JAY holds her in bed while shirtless. Wow!

In another, the beloved songstress goes topless while showing off her unbelievable booty in a white thong as she casually reads a newspaper! By her side is her hubby puffing on a cigar while lounging under the covers. Wow! Sure, we know this is a photo shoot but just how seeing these 2 cozy in bed together is downright mesmerizing!

Clearly JAY and Bey have decided to once again highlight their steamy romance as they hit the road. On Wednesday, June 6, fans who showed up for their concert witnessed a clip of what appeared to be a vow renewal ceremony between the pair! Soon after, designer Galia Lahav confirmed the news to Elle magazine. She said Beyonce wore a “Thelma” style wedding dress for their quote “vow newal.”

Then, on June 7, video surfaced of Bey twerking on JAY during their concert! So, if you have any remaining doubts about these 2 finding a way to move forward as a family and as a couple, go get your ticket for OTR II and enjoy the show!