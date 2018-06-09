See Pics
Hollywood Life

Beyonce Goes Totally Nude For New Photo Shoot Featuring Her & JAY-Z Lounging In Bed — See Pics

Beyonce JAY-Z
Courtesy of Beyonce.com
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Cardiff, UNITED KINGDOM - Superstar couple Beyonce Knowles and Jay Z on stage in concert performing live as they open their 'On The Run II' world tour in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium. Beyonce wore a number of different outfits during her performance. Pictured: Beyonce Knowles BACKGRID USA 6 JUNE 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: James Watkins / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Cardiff, UNITED KINGDOM - Superstar couple Beyonce Knowles and Jay Z on stage in concert performing live as they open their 'On The Run II' world tour in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium. Beyonce wore a number of different outfits during her performance. Pictured: Beyonce Knowles BACKGRID USA 6 JUNE 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: James Watkins / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beyonce and Jay-Z seen performing at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff Wales Pictured: Beyonce Ref: SPL5001866 060618 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Zed Jameson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Beyonce and Jay-Z seen performing at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff Wales Pictured: Beyonce Ref: SPL5001866 060618 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Zed Jameson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.

Whoa! Beyonce and JAY-Z surprised fans with some new steamy pics from an intimate photo shoot for their tour! Check out them out right here!

Got your ticket for the On The Run II tour, yet?! Can’t wait for Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 48, bring their insane show to your town? Perhaps these new images will tide you over for now! The world-famous couple have put together a tour book for their tour act, according to XXL. And some of the more steamy images from the publication have been making their way online! Among them is a particularly sizzling photo of Bey totally naked while JAY holds her in bed while shirtless. Wow!

In another, the beloved songstress goes topless while showing off her unbelievable booty in a white thong as she casually reads a newspaper! By her side is her hubby puffing on a cigar while lounging under the covers. Wow! Sure, we know this is a photo shoot but just how seeing these 2 cozy in bed together is downright mesmerizing!

#TSRBaeWatch: #TheCarters enjoying that good cuddle weather 🍰👀 (Swipe)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Clearly JAY and Bey have decided to once again highlight their steamy romance as they hit the road. On Wednesday, June 6, fans who showed up for their concert witnessed a clip of what appeared to be a vow renewal ceremony between the pair! Soon after, designer Galia Lahav confirmed the news to Elle magazine. She said Beyonce wore a “Thelma” style wedding dress for their quote “vow newal.”

Then, on June 7, video surfaced of Bey twerking on JAY during their concert! So, if you have any remaining doubts about these 2 finding a way to move forward as a family and as a couple, go get your ticket for OTR II and enjoy the show!