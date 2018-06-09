Asia Argento: 1st Photos Of Anthony Bourdain’s Devastated GF Since His Suicide

Anthony Bourdain’s grief-stricken girlfriend Asia Argento was spotted on June 9 for the first time since his shocking suicide. See the pics here.

Asia Argento, Anthony Bourdain‘s girlfriend, was seen leaving her home on June 9 for the first time since the celebrity chef’s devastating suicide and she definitely looked like she was hiding from the world. The 42-year-old brunette beauty stepped out with her daughter while wearing large sunglasses and a black shirt. She kept her head down most of the time and according to TMZ, she may actually be headed to Anthony’s funeral. There’s no word yet on when the arrangements will take place for the loved star. See the pics here.

We can understand Asia’s sadness. Just two weeks ago, she was spending time with Anthony in Florence, Italy and she was also seen on the set of his show Parts Unknown. The couple looked happy then and although it’s unclear if anything happened between them in the last two weeks, Asia expressed her grief in a Twitter post just hours after Anthony’s death. “Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did,” she said in the tweet. “His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

Anthony’s death was a shock to many who knew him. It was confirmed by a prosecutor on June 9 that he sadly hung himself with the belt from his hotel bathrobe and toxicology tests are currently being done to see if there was any medication in his system at the time of his passing. His death came just three days after fashion icon Kate Spade‘s death which was also by suicide.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.