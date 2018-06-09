Anwar Hadid & Ben Simmons Party At Same Club After BOTH Are Linked To Kendall: Awkward?

Yikes! Ben Simmons and Anwar Hadid, both of whom have been romantically linked with Kendall Jenner, were spotted at the same LA club on the same night! Details!

When it comes to celebrities, it truly is a small world! Kendall Jenner has been linked with 2 men in recent days: Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons, 21, and model Anwar Hadid, 18. And on Thursday, June 8, these 2 suitors found themselves in the same place! Arriving separately, both Ben and Anwar were spotted at Poppy, a popular celebrity watering hole in West Hollywood, according to The Blast. Talk about awkward!

Dying to know which celeb fella truly has the 22-year-old super model’s affection? Well, the outlet might have an answer! “Hadid looked like he just won the jackpot, beaming with happiness as he walked into the nightclub,” the source reported. “Simmons on the other hand, seemed tense as he passed photographers wearing a white tee and hat.” It looks as though Kendall got over her blossoming romance with Ben in a serious hurry!

Fans will remember that on June 3, Kendall and Ben were spotted enjoying a bike together by The Grove, a swanky shopping center in LA. Then just one day later Kendall was photographed making out with Anwar at a party after the CFDA Awards in New York! And, as our sources soon learned, Ben didn’t take the news all that well.

“Ben feels a bit used, he just had the best time with Kendall and now she’s already bounced to someone else, it’s got his head spinning a little,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “This hasn’t made him any less hot for Kendall. If anything it’s actually made him want her more. She’s making it clear she’s not that available and that’s a turn on for Ben because it’s so different from what he’s used to. And Ben’s the type of guy that loves the chase, he loves to compete. If she was doing this to get his attention it has definitely worked.”