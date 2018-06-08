Anthony Bourdain: 5 Things To Know About ‘Parts Unknown’ Host Who Tragically Died At 61

Rest in peace, Anthony Bourdain. The CNN host was found dead in his hotel room on June 8. Here’s everything to know about him.

Anthony Bourdain was in France shooting an episode of his CNN series, Parts Unknown, when he tragically committed suicide, the network confirmed on June 8. He was just 61 years old. Anthony was found unresponsive by his friend, Eric Ripert in a hotel room, and his death has left fans and viewers absolutely devastated. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller,” CNN said in a statement. “His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much.”

1. He fell in love with food at a young age. Anthony has said that his love of food began when he was vacationing in France as a child. While he was attending Vassar College, he worked at seafood restaurants in Massachusetts, which inspired him to want to be a chef full-time. He dropped out after two years and went on to attend the Culinary Institute of America, where he graduated from in 1978. From there, he started running several New York City restaurant kitchens, and earned his first job as an executive chef in 1988 at Brasserie Les Halles in NYC.

2. He became a TV star because of his cooking. After Anthony published his first memoir, he was given a food and travel show called A Cook’s Tour on the Food Network. It ran from 2002-2003. Next, he headed to the Travel Channel for a similar series, No Reservations, which premiered in 2005. He left the Travel Channel after seven year in May 2012 due to frustration with the network. In 2013, his CNN show, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown premiered. He was still filming the show at the time of his death. Anthony has also appeared on shows like Top Chef, The Taste, and Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern.

3. He was also a writer. While Anthony was widely known for his television career, he actually started out as a writer. His memoir, Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, was released in 2000 and put on the New York Times bestseller list. He has written several books and cookbooks throughout his career, and has also written various articles and essays for publications like The New Yorker, The New York Times, The Observer and more. He was given a a publishing line by HarperCollins’ Ecco Press in 2011, and has written both fiction and non-fiction publications.

4. He’s won many awards. An episode of Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations was nominated for an Emmy in 2007, when the crew filmed during the Israel-Lebanon War in 2006. The show won a Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Cinematography for Nonfiction Programming in 2009 and 2011, and was nominated for Outstanding Writing for Nonfiction Program in 2010. It also took home the Critics Choice Award for Best Reality Series in 2012. Anthony was also Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program in 2013 and 2014 for his role on The Taste. He won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Informational Series or Special for Parts Unknown in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

5. He is survived by a young daughter. Anthony married Ottavia Busia in 2007, and later that year, their daughter, Ariane, was born. He and Ottavia split in 2016, with his hectic travel schedule taking a toll on their relationship. Before Ottavia, he was married to his high school sweetheart, Nancy Putkoski, from 1985-2005. As of 2017, he had been dating actres Asia Argento, one of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers.