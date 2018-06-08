T.I. ‘Frustrated’ As Tiny Dresses Sexy For Nights Out Without Him: He Wants It ‘All To Himself’

Tiny looks fabulous. She knows it and so does T.I. But is he happy with her sexy look? We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, has been piling on the sex appeal lately, stepping out looking very glamorous. And, as far as T.I., 37, is concerned, it hasn’t gone unnoticed. That’s what a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Oh, yeah, and he’s not happy about it either, the pal says. “T.I. is totally annoyed Tiny is going out without him, looking so good,” the person says in reference to the June 6 clip that the Xscape singer shared on her Instagram stories feed of her looking fabulous in a tight black dress.

The pal adds, “Seeing her dressing so sexy lately has him turned on and missing her. He thinks she is trying to play him by looking so good in public without him, and it is working. T.I. is frustrated by Tiny and doesn’t like her dressing so sexy unless she is with him. He wants her sexy style all to himself.” But it doesn’t look like Tiny is going to stop anytime soon. On June 7 she posted an Instagram photo of herself posing with famed music producer Jermaine Dupri. In the picture she’s rocking chunky blonde braids and looks sexy but funky in skintight black pants, an off the shoulder top and vintage-style ’50s high-heels. Fans loved the look. One wrote, “@majorgirl you are always looking fabulous.”

As for the state of Tiny’s marriage, as fans of the on-again, off-again couple knows, they are notorious for having explosive feuds and then making up again.

At the moment insiders say they’re butting heads about their youngest child, 2-year-old daughter, Heiress. As HollywoodLife previously reported, insiders say the protective dad wants to keep the little girl out of the limelight and his wife disagrees. Our source told us, “He’s not ready for his baby to be in the spotlight so he’s put his foot down hard on this one.”