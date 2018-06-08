Taylor Swift Pays Special Tribute To Ariana Grande & Manchester Victims In UK Concert

Taylor Swift kicked off the UK leg of her ‘Reputation’ world tour in Manchester and had a heartfelt tribute to the 22 victims killed in a terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande show there in 2017.

What a gem! Taylor Swift had words of love and encouragement for her fans in Manchester, England on the opening night of her UK Reputation tour. She paid tribute to those affected by the terrorist bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert there on May 22, 2017 that left 22 fans dead and scores injured. About halfway through her 90 minute set, Tay strummed her guitar and gave an emotional speech to her Swifties in the city’s Etihad Stadium. “Concerts are supposed to be about innocence, and about joy and about excitement,” she told the audience. “And what happened just over a year ago in this city was an attempt to steal that innocence,” referencing the terror attack.

“Ever since then, you have shown such strength,” the 28-year-old continued. “You’ve shown that you’re never going to let anyone forget about those victims. You’ve shown that you’ve kept such resilience to keep dancing, and to keep the innocence and the joy. I just wanted to say Manchester it’s an honor to play for you tonight.” AWWW!!!!! Taylor is seriously just the best.

The singer then launched into “Dancing With Our Hands Tied” off of Reputation. Her tribute to the fans in Manchester left many in tears as they took to Twitter to thank her for such moving and beautiful words. “Taylor Swift – you were awesome tonight at Etihad Stadium. I danced, I laughed, I sang….and you made me well up with your perfect words about the resilience Manchester has shown since the attack last year,” one fan tweeted.

She also put on one heck of a concert as another fan wrote tweeted, “Thank you Taylor Swift. hands down the best pop show I’ve ever seen.” Taylor gave fans a treat when she performed an acoustic version of “Trouble” and was later joined onstage by tour mates Charli XCX and Camila Cabello for a rousing rendition of “Shake It Off.” Still, the most memorable moment for her Manchester fans had to have been her giving praise to their resilience and strength.